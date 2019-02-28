Man arrested after break-in at House of Fraser in Chichester

A man remains in custody following a report of a break-in at House of Fraser in West Street, Chichester yesterday evening, police have confirmed.

A police spokesman said a man was found inside the store and arrested following a report of a break-in at around 5.50pm.

Break-in at House of Fraser, West Street Chichester 27-02-19

He said: "A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and vagrancy (being found in or upon enclosed premises), and remains in police custody at this stage."

A note on the smashed door, which has now been boarded up, also lists an attendance by the fire service due to a false alarm at 7.20am yesterday morning.

The fire service had also attended on Wednesday due to a false alarm.