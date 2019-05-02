Man arrested after drugs raid in Chichester

Police carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Chichester this morning (Thursday).

In a post on social media, Chichester Police said it was the 'second positive drugs warrant of the week' following a raid in Fishbourne on Tuesday (April 30).

Chichester drugs raid. Photo: Chichester Police

The force wrote: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

They remain in custody at this time while investigations continue."

See also: Residents told to be vigilant after daytime home burglaries in Chichester



Locked up in April - 28 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex last month