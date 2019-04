A man will appear in court after being charged with three counts of causing criminal damage to windows at a store in Chichester, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Julian Meadows, 43, was arrested after three reported incidents of criminal damage at the Co-op store on the forecourt of the fuel garage in Lavant Road, on March 9 and 18 and on April 11.

Meadows, of no fixed address, has been released on bail to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 14, police confirmed.