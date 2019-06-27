Man arrested at house in Selsey on suspicion of online child sex offences

A Selsey man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite or cause a child to engage in sexual activity, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers attended an address in Selsey at 1am yesterday (Wednesday, June 26).

Police

A spokesperson said: "Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of online attempting to incite or cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

"After being interviewed he was was released on bail until July 18 while enquiries continue.

"There are no safeguarding issues for any local people."