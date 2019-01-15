Man arrested in Chichester with whisky and Champagne up his sleeve and knife in his pocket

A suspected shoplifter has been arrested after being found with a bottle of whisky, bottle of Champagne and a knife.

The man was arrested when officers found him carrying the items after being called to reports of a suspected shoplifter in Chichester.

Sussex Police

Officer Tom Van Der Wee posted on twitter yesterday morning saying: "Deployed to a report of a detained shoplifter in Chichester. Upon our arrival we searched the male and located a bottle of whisky and Champagne up his sleeve and knife in his pocket.

"We've arrested him and are now on route to custody."

