Man arrested on suspicion of ‘bomb hoax’ after incident in Sussex town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax after an incident in a Sussex town on Monday evening (January 28), police said.

Police have now lifted a cordon and allowed people back to their homes after a suspicious package which was reported to police as having being left on a wall in The Diplocks, Hailsham has been safely disposed of.

A 100 meter cordon had been placed around the surrounding area and households were evacuated as a precaution after police received a report of the package on Monday afternoon (January 28).

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit carried out a specialist examination of the package and conducted a safe and controlled explosion.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said: “We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding this evening while this incident was dealt with. The cordon was placed around the area as a safety precaution while we waited for the EOD unit to arrive and inspect the package.

“The EOD unit securely disposed of the package and subsequently it was determined that the item which had resembled an explosive device, was a hoax.

“The area is now safe and the cordons have been lifted.”

Police said a 24-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax – communicating false information. He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Related stories:

Homes evacuated after suspicious package found in Hailsham

Bomb squad carries out controlled explosion on package found in Hailsham