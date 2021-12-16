Man stabbed in Chichester

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in St James’ Square at around 10pm on Tuesday (December 14)., where they found a man who had suffered a stab wound.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Constable Tom Carpenter said: “We received a number of calls from concerned residents in relation to this matter and we understand the impact incidents such as these have on the community.

“A full investigation is ongoing to confirm the exact circumstances of what happened and identify those responsible. There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide visible reassurance.