Man to face trial for Chichester sexual assault

Police have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault in Chichester.

Police said unemployed Peter Dunn, of no fixed address, was arrested following the circulation of an e-fit and witness appeal by police on social media.

"The incident, involving a woman in her 30s, is reported to have occurred about 11.05pm on Saturday 25 August in Green Lane," a police spokesman said.

"He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 19), charged with sexual assault, and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 15."