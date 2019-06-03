Man to face trial over attempted rape of child in Selsey

A man charged with the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl in Selsey will face trial at Portsmouth Crown Court later this month, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Ewing Gilmour appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 31) after the incident in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane, at around 8.20am on Wednesday (May 29).

A police spokesman said: "Ewing Gilmour, 20, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested later that evening and charged with the attempted rape of a child.

"He was remanded in custody and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday. The case was sent for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 28, and Gilmour has been further remanded in custody ahead of this date.

"Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the isolated incident. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead."