Midhurst and Petworth crime - Can you help police crack these recent cases?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in Midhurst and Petworth.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made in the Chichester district this week for offences including; driving whilst disqualified, drink driving, driving without insurance, common assault, actual bodily harm, vehicle interference, actual bodily harm, breach of restraining order, possession of class B, breach of criminal behaviour order, burglary dwelling, assault police, affray, wanted on warrant and obstruction.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Sturt Avenue, Haslemere - Overnight on Monday, April 8, a shed was entered and a cycle was stolen. Description: 2012 Orange Five, metallic grey. Serial 0376 of 11/04.



- School Road, Haslemere – Overnight on Wednesday, April 10, a shed was entered and an orange Whyte T130 man’s mountain bike was stolen. Serial 0427 of 13/04.



- The Street, Stedham – Overnight on Wednesday, April 3, a wallet was stolen from an insecure vehicle. Serial 0367 of 08/04.



- Heathfield Green, Midhurst – Overnight on Tuesday, April 9, there was a report of a number of garages having been damaged where their locks have been tampered with. Serial 0473 of 10/04.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.