Midhurst and Petworth crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in Midhurst and Petworth.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; possession of Class A drugs, theft, wasting police time, domestic assault, cannabis production, common assault, theft, burglary dwelling, actual bodily harm, harassment, assault police, wanted on warrant, drunk and disorderly, shoplifting, affray, criminal damage, drug driving, blackmail and excess alcohol.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Heathfield Close, Midhurst – Overnight on Sunday, March 31, a garage was broken into and a cycle stolen. Description: Bergamont Revox 5.0 silver and blue mountain bike with hydraulic brakes and shimano gears. Serial 1028 of 02/04.

- Danley Lane, Haslemere – Overnight on Thursday, April 4, a business was broken into and a quantity of tools stolen. Serial 0355 of 05/04.

- Milland Lane, Milland – On Saturday, April 6, between 11.30 am and 5.00 pm, there was an attempt break to a property; no entry was gained but damage was caused to the door. Serial 0885 of 06/04.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

