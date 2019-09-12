Midhurst and Petworth crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in Midhurst, Petworth and the surrounding areas.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; domestic violence assault, wanted on warrant, threats to kill, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of class A drugs, burglary, actual bodily harm, excess alcohol, racially aggravated public order, affray, child neglect, assaulting a police officer, possession of a knife, outraging public decency, attempted grievous bodily harm, shoplifting, common assault, drug driving, stalking, dangerous driving, theft, driving a vehicle with no insurance, grievous bodily harm and handling stolen goods.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Cooks Pond Road, Milland, Liphook – On Monday, September 2, police received a report of a break to an outbuilding. Damage to a vehicle was caused. Serial 0911 2/9



- Durbans Road, Wisborough Green – On Thursday, September 5, police received a report of a van break outside a property. Serial 1544 05/09



- Littlecote, Petworth – On Friday, September 6, a van was broken into outside a property. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0279 06/09



- Hampers Green, Petworth – On Friday, September 6, a vehicle was broken into whilst parked on a driveway. Tools were stolen from the vehicle. Serial 1012 06/09



- Northchapel, Petworth – On Saturday, September 7, a report of a shed break was received. A mountain bike was stolen from the location. Serial 0911 7/9



- Three vehicle breaks were reported in rural beauty spot locations across the area. Locations include: Barlavington, South Harting and Midhurst.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information regarding an incident or crime please report it to police online, call 101, or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk using the reference number provided.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.