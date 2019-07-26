Midhurst Football Club issues 'zero tolerance' warning after vandalism strikes again

Midhurst and Easebourne Football Club have issued a firm warning to trespassers after it was targeted by vandalism yet again.

On Twitter, the club, based in Dodsley Lane, Easebourne, said it will pass the images of anyone caught trespassing on its grounds to police.

The full post read: "Following more vandalism at the ground we now have no choice but to enforce a zero tolerance to anyone caught trespassing.

"If you are seen on our grounds,your images will be passed to the police and we will pursue criminal charges."

The club was also targeted in December, with glass smashed and thrown over the pitch during the night.

Speaking at the time, club chairman Mark Broughton said vandalism at the club was an ongoing problem and said that the grounds are used after hours by teenagers 'to get out of the weather'. Read more here