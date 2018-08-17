Midhurst man charged with causing death of baby son

A Midhurst man is to appear in court charged with causing the death of his 10-week-old son.

Police said Christopher Barnes, 28, has been charged with manslaughter, and with causing grievous bodily harm, following the death of his son, Harry, in 2017.

Harry died at Southampton Hospital on June 25 last year.

The heating engineer, of Barlavington Way, has been bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on September 11.

A 25-year-old woman, who had also been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of manslaughter, will not be prosecuted, officers added.

A police spokesman said: “The charges, authorised by the CPS, follow an investigation by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, and detailed forensic examination which established that death had resulted from an internal head injury.”