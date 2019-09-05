'Nothing stolen' after break-ins at Birdham Business Park

Two break-ins were reported at Birdham Business Park last night, according to Chichester Police.

In a post on social media, police said two business premises were targeted overnight.

Police

Providing more information, a spokesman for the force said: "Damage was caused upon entry to the first premises but nothing was reported as stolen.

"Entry was not gained to the second premises so nothing was stolen.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police could not yet name the targeted businesses but asked anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who can help with its enquiries, to call 101 quoting reference 0243 5/9.