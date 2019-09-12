‘Number of thefts’ from boats at Chichester Harbour reported over summer

There have been a number of thefts from boats at Chichester Harbour over the summer period, a spokesman for the harbour office has confirmed.

It comes after Sussex Police confirmed a boat was broken into at Chichester Harbour on Friday, August 30.

Chichester Harbour view to Kingley Vale

Items including clothing, equipment and food are reported to have been stolen, the police spokesman said.

“There are no further lines of enquiry at this stage. However, anyone with any information can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 457 of 30/08,” the spokesman said.

The theft is one of several incidents that has been reported in recent weeks, according to a harbour office spokesman.

“We are aware of a number of incidents over the Summer,” the spokesman said, adding: “We haven’t noticed a dramatic increase or decrease in activity.

“There’s always unfortunately elements around that look to break the law.

“But we haven’t noticed any particular difference this summer.”

The spokesman urged boat owners to take preventative measures and to report any incidents.

“We encourage people to report thefts to us and also to the police, either by calling 101 or filling out a report online,” the spokesman said.

“We patrol the harbour regularly, but obviously we can’t be everywhere.

“We encourage boat owners to be vigilant, to visit their boats regularly and to take the appropriate measures.

SEE MORE: Sussex man rearrested in connection to cat killings

Assurances given after concerns are raised over relocation of Chichester mental health patients

‘Why I have decided to wing walk for the nursing home looking after my mum who has terminal cancer’