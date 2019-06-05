One suspect arrested after theft of ashes from car in Bognor

Detectives are continuing their enquiries into a theft from a vehicle in Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police released CCTV images after two women were seen trying a number of car door handles in Nyetimber Crescent in the early hours of Sunday (June 2), and eventually gained access to a vehicle and stole a number of items, including ashes belonging to the victim’s relative. Read more here

Police, who confirmed the ashes were later discarded nearby, have since provided an update on its investigation, in a fresh appeal for members of the public to help identify a suspect.

Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "A 27-year-old woman from Bognor Regis was arrested on Tuesday, June 4, on suspicion of theft from the vehicle, but has since been released without charge.

"However enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1163 of 02/06.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."