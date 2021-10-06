Petworth community rallies around jewellers after burglary

Sam New outside his shop in New Street

Callous thieves smashed through the window of New Clarity in New Street, on Tuesday (October 5) at about 12.30am.

They grabbed thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and caused even more damage.

Owner Sam New said he was ‘frustrated’ at the situation but gave his thanks as the Petworth community rallied around to offer their support.

Mr New described his reaction as ‘one of resignation’, adding: “I have been doing this for a while and it is not my first rodeo so my reaction was frustration and annoyance.

Despite the break-in Mr New said he opened the shop as usual.

“Nothing stops me trading. Petworth is a very small town so there were lots of people asking how they could help.

“People’s support is always very strong here.

Damage done to one of the window displays

“My street is somewhat residential the majority of the street were woken by the break-in and witnessed it and were the first responders with police.

“The next day everyone was popping in and making sure I was okay and were checking in on the state of the shop.

“This sort of crime doesn’t happen that often [in Petworth] and it just reiterated why I like being part of the town.

“I was robbed in Brighton a couple of times and you don’t get that level of support.

He said: “We leave a nominal amount of fairly low value stock in the windows so passers-by can have a look and [the thieves] helped themselves.”

While Mr New said he is yet to evaluate cost of the stolen items, he estimates the value to be ‘a few thousand pounds’.

“The damage done was far more than what was stolen.”

“I got contacted by one of my neighbours.

“They heard the smashing and took a note of the van and the number plate.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of a burglary at a jewellery shop in New Street, Petworth, in the early hours of Tuesday (October 5).

"It was reported that two men smashed a window before driving away in a white Ford Transit van towards Angel Street.

"One suspect was described as a stocky man wearing a dark coat with a fur trim hood and grey cargo style trousers.

"The other suspect was described as a slim man, also wearing a dark coat with a fur trim hood, and a red hooded top inside.