Police appeal after £25,000 break-in at Cowdray yard

Police are appealing for witnesses following a £25,000 break-in at the Cowdray Estate works yard in Easebourne.

A police spokesman told the Observer a Land Rover Defender was driven onto the site in Easebourne Lane, between 9.30pm and 10pm on April 25.

Four men, all wearing gloves and face coverings, were then seen to break in to four vans and a garage, stealing a large number of tools, three strimmers and a water pump.

The total loss in thefts and damages is estimated to be in the region of £25,000.

Following the burglary, police said, some of the suspects were seen to get back into the Land Rover, while the others made off on foot, and investigators believe another vehicle may have been involved.

The Land Rover was reported stolen from a property in Heathfield Green, Midhurst, around the same time the incident occurred at Works Yard.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 212 of 26/04. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

On the same night police said they received four separate reports of garden furniture and other items being taken from gardens including Cherry Close and Poplar Way at Midhurst and Hemsworth Common at Fittleworth.

A house at Lickfold was also broken into overnight on April 25. Keys were stolen and a dark blue BMW M5 was taken from the driveway. (Serial 0162 25/4).

Police have reported that beauty spot car parks in the Midhurst area continue to be targeted by thieves.

Over the same week a number of vehicle break-ins had been reported at dog walking locations including South Harting, Cocking Hill and Heathend Copse.