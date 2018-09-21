Police appeal after elderly man has £1,000 stolen from him in Chichester

Police would like to identify this man after an elderly man had £1,000 stolen from his coat pocket in Chichester. Can you help?

The victim is a man in his 90s who had gone with a friend to withdraw £1,000 from Nationwide bank in North Street at around 1.20pm on Monday September 10, according to police.

A police spokesman said: "He then walked along East Street and St Martins Street to use the public toilets.

"Once inside, two men approached the victim and said he had dirt on the back of his jacket. The pair pulled the jacket off the victim, patted down the pockets and subsequently stole the money that had just been withdrawn."

Detective Constable David Midgley said he believes the two suspects 'followed the victim to the bank' and 'seized their opportunity to rob him' when he went into the toilets.

He added: "The pensioner has been left, understandably, shaken by this incident and we are keen to trace the men who did this.

“Do you know who these men are?

“I would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the pair or noticed anything suspicious at this time.

“Also, I would like to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage of North Pallant and Baffins Lane car park just after 1.30pm on this day."

Police asked for any information to be reported online or by calling 101 quoting 598 of 10/09.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.