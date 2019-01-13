Police appeal for help in finding missing Midhurst man

Sussex Police has asked people to call 999 if they see or know the whereabouts of missing Midhurst man Michael Holden — can you help?

Police said there is concern for Michael, who was reported missing at 3.15am this morning (Sunday, January 13) and hasn't been seen since.

A spokesman added: "There are concerns for the 33-year-old's welfare and may well be on foot in the woods near to Midhurst. Dog walkers and walkers are asked to keep an eye for him.

"He is white, 5' 8" with dark brown hair and a tattoo on his neck."

Michael was last seen at the Fontwell services at 2.15am, according to police.

The spokesman added: "[He] was wearing a black wool beanie style hat, black hooded top with white wording on the front, a green parker style jacket with a hood, black knee length tracksuit bottoms with high-ris markings down the side and black boots.

Michael Holden was reported missing at 3.15am this morning (Sunday). Picture provided by Sussex Police

"Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police on 999 or if you have information to help please contact us online quoting serial 158 of 13/01."