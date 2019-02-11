Police appeal for help in the wake of growing rural thefts

Police are appealing for information in the wake of a growing spate of rural thefts across the Midhurst and Petworth area.

On Monday, January 21, a farm building was broken into at London Road, Northchapel, and a mini digger was stolen (serial 0214 21/1).

Between January 20 and January 21 a handcrafted garden chair was taken from The Street at Stedham (0470 21/1) and an outbuilding at Kirdford was broken into where the house was being refurbished. Items including a ride-on lawnmower, York stone and lead from a roof were stolen (0355 21/1).

A farm outbuilding was broken into at Wardley Lane at Milland on Thursday, January 24, and a Honda TR420 red quad bike was taken (0069 21/1). The following day, police received a report of a garage being broken into at New Road, Midhurst. Nothing was stolen but damage was caused to the door (0763 25/1).

On Sunday, January 27, a burglary was reported at a house in Haslemere Road, Fernhurst (0217 22/1), and the same day a mobile coffee van was broken into at Guildford Road at Loxwood and the contents were stolen (0309 27/1).

Three valuable tractors were also stolen from a farm in Slade Lane at Rogate the same day. One was later recovered but two red Fendt vehicles are still missing (serial 0411 27/1).

In the early hours of last Tuesday (January 29) vans, equipment and tools worth £25,000 were stolen from Strudwick Scaffolding at Stedham Sawmills.

Anyone who saw or heard anything or has information is asked to report it to police at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ quoting the reference number provided. Information can also be emailed to police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.