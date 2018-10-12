Police appeal for missing Chichester couple

Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a couple from Chichester.

Charlotte Sima Cherag-Zade, 21, was reported missing by her mother, who last saw her at home on Wednesday 26 September.

Officers investigating her disappearance believe she is with her Polish boyfriend Sylwester Rozmus, 27, who is also from Chichester.

Police reported him missing today (Friday October 12) and the pair are believed to be in Swansea, Wales.

Charlotte is also 30 weeks pregnant and is not believed to have received medical attention recently, raising concerns for her welfare, police have said.

Police added that the pair also have connections to Ilford in London, and may have access to a red Renault Clio.

A police spokeman said: "Charlotte is described as white, 5’7”, of medium build, with dark brown curly hair and blue eyes and wearing a camouflage jacket.

"While Sylwester’s current description is unknown, he was last seen in Llandeilo, Wales, on Wednesday 3 October, when he was clean shaven, and wore a black baseball cap and dark coloured clothing."

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of either Charlotte or Sylwester is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 936 of 05/10.

