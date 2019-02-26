Police are hunting for this Bognor man — have you seen him?

Police are appealing for information on a wanted man from Bognor Regis.

Sacha Dixey, 41, is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison after breaching his licence.

Dixey is described as white, 5' 9" of medium build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "If you have information on Dixey’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 919 of 07/02. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."

