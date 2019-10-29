Police called to fight outside Chichester pub

A fight involving a group of people broke out outside a pub in Chichester on Saturday night (October 26), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers were called to a 'report of a fight' outside the Wickham Arms in Bognor Road at 9.20pm.

Police

A spokesman said: "When they attended the group of people involved ran off.

"A 20-year-old man, who had suffered an injury to his eye, was initially detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He was later released without further action."

