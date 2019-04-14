Police constable discovers car in Sussex which has not been taxed for eight years

Police have discovered a car in Sussex which has not been taxed for eight years.

Yesterday, Special Constable Neil Worth from Sussex Roads Police tweeted about the discovery.

He said: "You genuinely can’t make this up - just finished with our prisoner and on the way back we passed this excellent specimen that lit up our in-car ANPR system like a Christmas tree!

"Not been taxed since 2011! #SeizedIt #OpExcise #NotOnMyWatch"

Chief Constable Giles York, head of Sussex Police, responded on Twitter, saying: "Magic, thank you Neil".

Some Twitter users questioned why it took so long to find.

Picture: Twitter/@SC_NeilWorth

Special Constable Worth has been approached to find out where in Sussex this vehicle was found.