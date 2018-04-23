Police drop sex abuse investigation into Bishop Bell

The latest investigation into Bishop George Bell has been dropped by Sussex Police.

A new investigation into the deceased former Chichester Bishop began this year when a fresh allegation was made against him.

Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner giving evidence to the inquiry SUS-180314-123034001

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “On Tuesday, January 30 this year we received information from the Church of England concerning an allegation made against the late Bishop George Bell.

“The information was assessed and a proportionate investigation has been carried out to clarify the circumstances.

“This was done thoroughly and sensitively, although of course further police investigation or action is not possible as Bishop Bell died 60 years ago.

“The investigation was completed in March 2018.

“The matter is now closed as far as Sussex Police are concerned and the Church of England have been informed of this.”

Speaking at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse earlier this year, current Bishop of Chichester Dr Martin Warner spoke about the Church’s investigation into the first allegation of abuse against Bishop Bell.

Bishop Warner said the group felt under pressure in the light of other allegations of sexual abuse in the Church at the time.

Financial settlement paid to victim

He said: “It was very strongly felt that to settle and to write a letter of apology and to make no public statement with no indication as to whether or not those actions would become public would look very clearly like a cover-up and therefore we felt that there was an obligation on us to be open.”

In Lord Carlile’s December report into the George Bell investigation, he said: “I regard this as a case, perhaps a relatively rare one, in which steps should and could have been taken to retain full confidentiality, with a clear underlying basis for explaining why it was done.

“For Bishop Bell’s reputation to be catastrophically affected in the way that occurred was just wrong.”

The Church of England has been approached for comment.