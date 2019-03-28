Police need your help solving these crimes in Midhurst and Petworth

Sussex Police has released information about numerous crimes under investigation. Can you help solve them?

Police said numerous arrests have been made in the Chichester district this week, for offences including; grievous bodily harm, affray, domestic violence assault, common assault, harassment, possession of a knife, endangering safety on a railway, actual bodily harm, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of Class B drugs, excess alcohol, wanted on warrant, fraud, shoplifting, assaulting a police officer, possession of Class A drugs and arson.

However, Sussex Police, in its weekly crime bulletin, listed further crimes for which arrests are yet to be made in Midhurst, Petworth and the surrounding area.

– Elsted, Midhurst – Between Monday 18 March and Tuesday 19 March a garage was broken into a number of high value garden tools were stolen. Serial 0585 21/3

– Blackdown Common, Marley Com, Haslemere – On Tuesday 19 March a vehicle was broken into whilst parked in a car park. A wallet was taken from the vehicle. Serial 0601 19/3

– Petersfield Road, Midhurst – Overnight into Wednesday 20 March a property was broken into. Cash was stolen. Serial 0306 20/3

