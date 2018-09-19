Police respond to Velo South protest plans

Sussex Police has responded to plans for walking protests on Sunday over Velo South.

The 100-mile event has been marked with controversy since it was announced earlier this year, with concerns from residents over access issues due to road closures for the event.

In an open letter to residents, Chief Superintendant Jerry Westerman from Sussex Police reminded those intending to protest of the lawful contraints and that the police’s prority was public safety.

He wrote: “We recognise that there are mized feelings about the event, with some in support and some who object to the event.

“We understand the strength of feeling that exists within the community and understand that as a result, people may wish to protest against it.”

Chris Matthews, who is leading the Stop Velo campaign, confirmed two walking protests had been registered with Sussex Police for the day.

He said around 400 people had given their details expressing interest in joining a protest on the day.

and he would be looking at the two most appropriate places to gather a walking party given where people lived and could get to on the day.