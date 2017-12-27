Police still ‘determined’ to catch Valerie Graves’ killer

Detectives say they remain determined to catch Valerie Graves’ killer as the fourth anniversary of her brutal murder approaches.

This Saturday marks four years since the 55-year-old grandmother was bludgeoned to death in Bosham on December 30, 2013.

Valerie had been house-sitting a property in Smugglers Lane with family over the Christmas period.

Despite the biggest investigation in Sussex Police history and 2,800 voluntary DNA samples taken, her killer remains at large.

Sussex Police say investigations continue into the killing that shocked the whole area and remains a huge mystery to this day.

Detective Superintendent Jason Taylor said: “Officers and staff from the investigation team remain determined to find Valerie’s killer and get justice for her and her family and we continue to do everything reasonably possible to achieve this.

“We are still offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Valerie’s killer and I would ask anyone who has information to contact police.”

Anyone with information on Valerie’s murder should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 and quote Operation Ensign.