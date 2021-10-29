Police urge residents to be vigilant for a fang-tastic Halloween

Sussex Police are urging residents to stay safe this Halloween

While many children and families will be looking forward to trick or treating on October 31, the occasion can cause concern for some elderly residents or people who live on their own.

To support those and minimise the risk of distress, Sussex Police has made available a poster for people to display in their windows if they do not want visitors this Halloween.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Carter said: “We acknowledge that while Halloween is a fun and popular time for many young people in Sussex, it can be a night of contrasting emotions for some of our more elderly or vulnerable residents.

“We ask people heading out for Halloween to be responsible and to have respect for others – do not knock on houses which are displaying the ‘No Trick or Treaters’ poster or which may be home to vulnerable residents.

“Our officers will be out patrolling our communities, engaging with people and keeping an eye out to identify and deter any anti-social or irresponsible behaviour.