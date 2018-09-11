Public appeal after woman left shaken by Chichester sexual assault

Police investigating a sexual assault that left a woman shaken and bruised have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to.

Late on Saturday, August 25, a woman was walking along The Hornet when she noticed a man was following her, police say.

He attempted to engage in conversation with her and sexually assaulted her over her clothing at the junction of Green Lane and Oving Road.

The woman screamed out for help and the suspect ran off along Green Lane, according to police.

She was left shaken and with some minor bruising to her chest.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, about 50 years old, of skinny build and about 5ft 6ins.

He had short grey hair and wore metal rimmed, round spectacles, a black baseball cap, an anorak style jacket with a black body and blue sleeves, and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 697 of 29/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.