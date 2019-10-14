Rape investigation near Butlins in Bognor Regis

Police are investigating an alleged rape near Butlins in Bognor Regis in the early hours of this morning.

A woman in her 20s was reported to have been raped in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis at around 12.47am, police said.

A police spokesman said the woman reported walking back to her hotel at a nearby holiday resort when she was approached by an unknown man, who carried out the attack.

Officers are conducting enquiries at the scene and attempts are ongoing to identify the suspect. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “This was an isolated incident and thankfully, incidents of this nature are relatively rare.

“We will have an increased police presence in the area today and we would urge anyone with any information to contact us quoting Operation Tiverton.”

You can also report information online or call 101.