Ride-on mower thefts reported in Chichester and Petworth

Police have received two separate reports of ride-on mowers being stolen from properties, a spokesman confirmed.
The thefts were reported in Lickfold, Petworth, and in North Mundham, Chichester, according to police.
A spokesman said: “Please take preventative measures to protect your garden machinery and equipment.”
For advice on how to help prevent thefts, visit Sussex Police’s website here.
