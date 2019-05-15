Ride-on mower thefts reported in Chichester and Petworth

Police have received two separate reports of ride-on mowers being stolen from properties, a spokesman confirmed.

The thefts were reported in Lickfold, Petworth, and in North Mundham, Chichester, according to police.

A spokesman said: “Please take preventative measures to protect your garden machinery and equipment.”

For advice on how to help prevent thefts, visit Sussex Police’s website here.

Police news

