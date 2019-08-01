Safe stolen during distraction burglary at Chichester home

A safe was reported stolen after a burglary at a property in Chichester on Tuesday, according to Chichester Police.

In a post on social media, police said officers received a report of a distraction burglary in Green Lane at around 12pm.

Police

It read: "A male came to a property asking for access to the garden to check fencing. After the male had left the victim has noticed that a safe had been stolen from the property.

"The male was described as wearing a black top, black shorts and a black cap, around 5ft 10, aged late 30's and with a dark beard."

Residents are asked to 'remain vigilant' and report any 'suspicious activity'.

