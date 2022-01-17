Search for 17-year-old missing from Chichester
Concerns have been raised for a 17-year-old who has gone missing from Chichester.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:15 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:18 pm
Police in West Sussex are searching for 17-year-old Dylan Weatherly, who was last seen at his Chichester home on January 8.
He is described as 5'7", black and slim. He originally comes from the N17 area of North London, where inquiries are also being made.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare. If you see Dylan or know where he is, contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial
593 of 11/01.