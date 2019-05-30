Selsey sexual assault: Man hands himself in following attempted assault of teen

A man has handed himself into police custody following an attempted sexual assault on a 13-year-old in Selsey.

The incident is reported to have taken place in an alley way between Manor Road and Manor Land at about 8.20am yesterday (Wednesday May 29).

A 20-year-old man of no fixed address handed himself into custody on Wednesday evening and was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in police custody at this stage.

Police have increased patrols in the area and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the isolated incident.

Yesterday afternoon, police released a CCTV image of a boy they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead.