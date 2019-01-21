'Several hundred pounds worth' of drugs seized in Chichester

Police seized 'several hundred pounds worth' of drugs after a stop check on a suspected drink driver in Chichester.

The driver failed a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police pulled the car over as it was showing 'no MOT', according to police.

Sussex Police

Police then said they discovered 'several hundred pounds' worth of drugs.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said on social media: "Stop check completed in Chichester of a vehicle showing as having no MOT. Driver failed the roadside breath test and has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving."

He added: "Whilst at custody we found several hundred pounds worth of drugs in the drivers possession and they were further arrested.

"Interesting how a simple traffic stop can develop!"