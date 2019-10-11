Sidlesham collision: Woman guilty of drink driving offence

A woman has been sentenced for a drink driving offence following a collision in Sidlesham.

Harriet Davies-White, 25, of Mill Lane, Sidlesham, was charged with driving with excess alcohol following a collision on the B2145 at Sidlesham Common on Friday, September 20, police confirmed.

Worthing Magistrates Court

She appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Davies-White was disqualified from driving for 24 months, although this was reduced by 24 weeks as she agreed to attend a drink/drive rehabilitation course, according to a crown prosecution service spokesman.

She was also given a 12 month community order, ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid works, pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge, the spokesman said.

A mini saloon and a Land Rover towing a trailer were involved in the collision, which took place at 8.50am.

The road was blocked while the incident was dealt with and vehicles were recovered.

Both drivers were ‘shaken but unhurt’, police confirmed at the time. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

