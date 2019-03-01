Six arrested after police search Bognor property

Six people have been arrested after a drugs warrant in Bognor yesterday (Thursday), according to Sussex Police.

Police said an amount of drugs were found at the address in Albert Road.

A spokesman added: "Six people have been arrested after a drugs warrant in Albert Road, Bognor on Thursday (February 28).

"A 30-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man all from Bognor and a 35-year-old man from Midhurst have all been arrested on suspicion of supply of a class A drug. They have been released under investigation."

