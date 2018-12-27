Six explosions in a telephone kiosk and postboxes across Chichester spark police appeal

Police are appealing for information following explosions at five post boxes and a telephone kiosk on Boxing Day, police have said.

Police said they were damaged by suspected explosive devices targeting Bosham, Lavant, Charlton, East Dean and Oving between 10pm and 12 midnight.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “We believe something has been placed at the locations that has caused a small explosion resulting in the damage. It’s important to stress that we believe these criminal acts were intended to cause damage and nobody has been hurt, but there is significant potential to cause injury and we have dedicated officers to the investigation as a matter of urgency.

"Our crime scene investigators will be at the locations carrying out thorough examinations and officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries in the area. We are very keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people near to post boxes or telephone kiosks, and also owners of dash cams who may have footage that cover the locations during the relevant times.

"If anyone has information that might assist this investigation please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Dolly. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"If you see anything suspicious at other post boxes, as a precaution, stay at least 50 metres away from the location and call us on 999."

The locations currently identified are as follows:

Post-box outside The Reach, Smugglers Lane, Bosham

Post-box at the entrance to Bosham Hoe on Hoe Lane junction with Smugglers Lane, Bosham

Post-box on the A286 junction with St Nicholas Road, Lavant

Post-box outside The Fox Goes Free public house, Charlton Road, Charlton

Post-box near the Star and Garter public house, East Dean

Telephone kiosk at the High Street junction with Highfield Lane, Oving.

A Royal Mail worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said staff members had been warned to look out for incendiary devices in postboxes.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We can confirm there have been incidents involving a small number of our postboxes in the Chichester area. We are assisting the police while they carry out further investigations. Customers wishing to post mail can do so their local post office counter.

"Any customers with concerns should contact our Customer Service team via royalmail.com, on Twitter @RoyalMailHelp or by calling 03457 740 740.“