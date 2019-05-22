Smoke grenades thrown into shop and restaurant in Selsey

A teenager wearing a 'dark hooded top' is being sought by police after smoke grenades were thrown into two Selsey businesses.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after an Indian restaurant and a convenience store were targeted in High Street, Selsey at around 10.15pm on Sunday (May 19).

Police

A spokesman said: "A teenager wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up walked into an Indian restaurant and threw a smoke grenade on the floor.

"Shortly after this incident a second smoke grenade was thrown onto the shop floor of a convenience store on the same road.

"The two incidents are believed to be linked. No injuries from either incident were reported."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the identity of the suspect is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting 1377 of 19/05.