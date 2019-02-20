Spike in homicides - why are killings in Sussex up 216 per cent?

The homicide rate in Sussex was the fifth highest in the country last year, figures show.

Sussex saw a spike in killings, with 30 recorded in the year to March 2018.

And while 11 of those deaths were from the Shoreham Airshow pilot being formally charged, there remains an undeniable increase in homicides in our area.

Sussex homicide rate among country's highest

Greater Manchester, Warwickshrie, Merseyside and the Metropolitan police area.

Those are the only areas in England and Wales that had a higher homicide rate than Sussex last year, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

With Manchester, Liverpool (Merseyside), Greater London (Metropolitian Police) and Warwickshire containing much larger urban centres, Sussex might seem a strange inclusion in the top five.

Increase in killings in the last few years

Homicide figures for Sussex have been steadily increasing over the past few years.

In 2013-14 there were six offences, eight the next year and 12 in 2016-17.

There were 30 homicides logged by Sussex Police in 2017-2018, according to the ONS.

While 11 of these were from Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill being formally charged in relation to the incident, it still leaves 19 recorded homicides.

Even taking that lower figure, it is still an increase of 216 per cent in just four years.

'There are no trends' in recent spike

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Of these 19 homicides, four murders were double homicides – one case relating to the two killed in shootings in Hastings and one to a parent jumping from Beachy Head with their two children.

“Although this is still an increase, homicide rates over 12 month periods do tend to fluctuate significantly.

“In Sussex over the previous eight years, for example, the numbers ranged from six to 18 a year. There are no trends amongst the most recent offences.”

Police commissioner praises efforts of officers

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne also argued that the figure of 30 homicides for last year ‘does not give an accurate reflection’.

She added: “The events leading up to each of the 19 deaths in 2017-18 are probably very different, but the common factor in many murder cases is that sadly, the victims are known to the perpetrator.

“When that is the case, a multi-agency domestic homicide review is held to see what can be learnt and what can be improved, especially where clear warning signs may have been missed by agencies.

“Although some crimes are changing and demand is rising Sussex Police have shown their determination to bring murderers to justice no matter how long it takes, as they proved in

“December last year when Russell Bishop was sentenced for the murders of nine-year-old Brighton girls Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, after evading justice for over 30 years.”