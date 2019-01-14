Stoughton dad admits to leaking revenge porn after ex-partner removed him from Facebook

A Stoughton dad has admitted leaking a sexually explicit video featuring him and his ex-partner after she removed him from Facebook.

Aaron Seymour’s six-year relationship ended in a criminal court case after the 22-year-old sent out the video stored on his phone in November last year.

Dad-of-one Seymour, of Broad Walk, Stoughton, admitted disclosing a private sexual video, known as revenge porn, and damaging a wall in his ex’s Rowland’s Castle home after throwing glass in June.

Giles Fletcher, prosecuting, said Seymour sent it via a Facebook message to the man, who said it was ‘very graphic’.

In the message, Seymour said: ‘I’m sure (a woman) would love to see this.’

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the gay friend showed Seymour’s ex-partner, who then went to the police.

Mr Fletcher said: ‘She recognises it was her in the video, she said they were away on holiday and didn’t give permission to film the video and wouldn’t have done.’

Seymour insisted that making sexual videos was ‘something that was to happen in the relationship,’ his lawyer Tim Sparkes said.

In a statement read in court the victim said: ‘I just want him out of my life.’

After he breached bail during the investigation, she added: ‘I feel very scared, I don’t want to go out my address in case I see him.’

Seymour has no relevant previous convictions. Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days, a thinking skills course and 60 hours’ unpaid work.

Mr Sparkes, mitigating, said: ‘What he says is that in a fit of pique after she had de-friended him on Facebook – there was some issues with infidelity – he posted it to one person who he knew was a homosexual.’

Mr Sparkes added: ‘He had everything going for him, he really ruined that.’

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Vanessa Jones said: ‘The offences are serious enough for us to make a community order.’

Seymour cooperated with police and admitted his guilt at the first opportunity.