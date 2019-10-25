Suspected drink driver arrested after vehicle crashes into Lavant field

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a vehicle crashed into a field in Lavant yesterday evening, police said.

In a tweet, Chichester Police confirmed they had arrested a man, who remained in custody.

It came after officers responded to a report of a vehicle which had crashed into a field in Lavant, Chichester.

