Suspected metal thieves sought in Billingshurst

Police have released an image of two men they would like to identify in connection with the theft of aluminium in Billingshurst.

Two men are suspected of stealing the metal from a Kirdford property at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, September 25, before leaving the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, police said.

The two suspects were wearing high visibility jackets, added police.

Anyone who recognises these men should report online or call 101 quoting reference 971 of 25/09.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

