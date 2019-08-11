Sussex pier and seafront shut down after 'hazardous material' causes vomiting and sore eyes

A Sussex pier and seafront has been closed down after the discovery of a 'hazardous material'.

Sussex Police said a cordon has been set up along the seafront between Grand Avenue and Windsor Road in Worthing, including the closing off of the entire pier, and people were advised to shut all windows and doors, or stay away from the area.

Emergency services on the scene

A small number of people have reported symptoms including sore eyes and vomiting, said the spokesman.

The investigation is ongoing and we will release more information as soon as we are able to, the spokesman added.

Deserted Worthing seafront