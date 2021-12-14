Katy Bourne wants to hear your views

The Commissioner said she is keen to hear from residents about what they think about crime and policing in both the city and its surrounding areas in the district.

Mrs Bourne said: “As PCC, I’m keen to hear what residents really think about policing and crime in Chichester and the surrounding area and to make sure that their views are accurately represented to Sussex Police. I will share the results with the force and ensure that police are responding to the issues that really matter to local residents.

“Moving my Talk Sussex programme online will enable me to reach as many local people as possible, despite the ongoing pandemic. Your feedback matters to me and ensures that the Police & Crime Plan I write for Sussex continues to accurately represent local priorities.”