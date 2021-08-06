Sussex Police investigate reports of 'suspicious' flashing lights outside Chichester
Police are investigating reports of flashing red lights in the sky at Funtington.
Residents in Funtington reported seeing 'suspicious activity' at around 3am on Sunday (August 1).
Sussex Police confirmed it received a call from a resident in Lynch Down at 9am.
A police spokesperson said flashing red lights were seen hovering in the sky above the property, adding: "It is thought the lights were from a drone.
"Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."
