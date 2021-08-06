Residents in Funtington reported seeing 'suspicious activity' at around 3am on Sunday (August 1).

Sussex Police confirmed it received a call from a resident in Lynch Down at 9am.

A police spokesperson said flashing red lights were seen hovering in the sky above the property, adding: "It is thought the lights were from a drone.

Sussex Police is investigating

"Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."