Sussex Police officer pops to the shop to buy cakes for her colleagues, ends up arresting shoplifter

A Sussex Police officer popped out to buy cakes for her hardworking team - and ended up arresting a shoplifter.

Crawley Chief Inspector Rosie Ross described on Twitter how she went out to buy some tasty treats for her officers yesterday.

While on her cake-buying trip however, Ch Insp Ross ended up apprehending a thief, she said.

She said: "Caught in the act.

"Thanks to response officers for assisting with transport."

Ch Insp Ross serves as district commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex.

